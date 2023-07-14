Tahira Kashyap’s heartwarming posts from her Switzerland trip with kids are absolutely aww-dorable

| Tahira Kashyaps Heartwarming Posts From Her Switzerland Trip With Kids Are Absolutely Aww Dorable

07:07 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hyderabad: Tahira Kashyap is currently unwinding with her kids in picturesque Switzerland! The versatile author-director continues to win hearts for her relevant, heart-warming content.

Tahira’s recent posts about travelling with children have been creating a positive stir. Her followers have bombarded the comment section sharing how relevant they felt on coming across her videos and views about motherhood and dealing with kids.

Her recent Instagram updates encapsulate the beauty of letting children explore newer places, about forging a friendly bond with them, redefining the term ‘Travel buddies’. Her recent post depicts her endless love for ‘YRF’ as she can be seen posing in the bountiful country.

The caption mentioned, “Torturing my kids to make this video and also embarrassing the other half, a legit YRF talent! But you guys signed up for me, so too bad .. #yrfkiwadiyan #hairflip #slowmotion it’s a mandate! (sic)”

On the work front, Tahira has recently wrapped up the shoot of her debut directorial titled ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’, and is working on a few untitled projects.