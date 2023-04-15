Taika Waititi surprises fans by dropping a poster of his upcoming sports film ‘Next Goal Wins’

Taika Waititi took his Instagram family by storm when he announced his upcoming feature film. He promises the film to be a departure from his usual style.

Hyderabad: Taika Waititi took his Instagram family by storm when he announced his upcoming feature film. The multi-talented filmmaker has unveiled a tantalising poster for ‘Next Goal Wins’, which has left the fans buzzing with excitement.

Taika Waititi promises the film to be a departure from his usual style, as he ventures into unfamiliar territory with a sports-themed movie, based on a true story. In his Instagram post, the acclaimed director said, “Sports film I made about a sport I know nothing about.”

But that’s not all. Waititi also claims that ‘Next Goal Wins’ is his “least cynical film in which nothing bad happens to anyone”, promising a refreshing departure from the dark themes and biting social commentary that has become his trademark.

