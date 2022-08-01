Take steps to check seasonal diseases: Karimnagar Collector tells officials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:05 PM, Mon - 1 August 22

Collector RV Karnan conducting review meeting on seasonal diseases in Karimnagar on Monday.

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan instructed officials to take steps to check the spread of dengue, malaria and other seasonal diseases. Collector along with Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao conducted a review meeting with officials and sanitation teams to discuss the measures to be taken to check the spread of seasonal diseases at the Collectorate auditorium here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnan said that there was a possibility of seasonal diseases due to recent rains. So, sanitation teams should maintain localities clean by taking up special sanitation drive. Collector instructed the officials to give booster dose of covid vaccine to eligible people. Advising the people to be alert, the Mayor instructed officials to take special measures to check the spread of seasonal diseases. Besides maintaining localities clean, oil balls should be dropped in stagnated water.

He wanted the officials to educate the people about removing water from coolers, flowerpots, old tyres, broken coconuts and keeping localities clean. Informing that funds were allocated to control seasonal diseases, he wanted MCK jawans, PD MEPMA and corporators to work with coordination in August and September months to check the spread of diseases. Instructing medical and health department officials to conduct medical camps, he advised the public to protect themselves from mosquitoes and observe dry day.

Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, Municipal Commissioner Seva Islavath, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Juveria, MEPMA PD Ravinder and others were present.