Take steps to ensure water reach tail pond, Smitha Sabharwal tells officials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:59 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Special Secretary to Chief Minister Officer (CMO) Smitha Sabharwal inspects works of a distributary canal of an irrigation project in Asifabad on Monday

Kumram Bheem Asifabad/Adilabad: Special Secretary to Chief Minister Officer (CMO) Smitha Sabharwal instructed the officials of the irrigation department to take steps to ensure water reached the tail pond of irrigation projects helping farmers to grow crops. She convened a review meeting with the authorities in Asifabad on Monday. Smitha told the officials to take steps to provide water to agriculture fields through various irrigation projects located in the district. She asked them to take up de-siltation of the canals of the projects to make sure that fields situated in the tail ponds get water. She wanted the officials of minor irrigation to take steps to irrigate water to lands by preparing an action plan.

The IAS officer underlined the need to monitor the works of repairs to certain irrigation tanks which were damaged by rains. She set a deadline of December to finish the works and advised the authorities to speak to executive agencies. She directed the officials concerned to strive hard to expedite the process of acquiring lands to take up developmental works. She instructed the officials of rural water supply to provide protected drinking water to every household under the ambitious Mission Bhageeratha scheme. She told them to speed up bridge works and to avoid inconvenience to rural folks. She congratulated Collector Rahul Raj for winning Prime Minister’s Excellence Award in public administration by effectively implementing Poshan Abhiyan.

Smitha earlier inspected works of distributary canals of Kumram Bheem, Vattivagu, Jagannathpur irrigation projects. She was joined by MLAs Athram Sakku, Koneru Konappa. Zilla Parishad chairperson Kova Laxmi, Collector Rahul Raj, additional collectors Varun Reddy and Rajesham, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor project officer Ankith, Superintendent of Police (Administration) Acheshwar Rao, Irrigation departments Engineer-in-chief Venkateshwar and many others were present.

Smitha later inspected works of a pump house, a part of inter-state Chanaka-Korata irrigation project being erected across Penganga river in Jainth mandal of Adilabad district. She convened a review meeting with officials of the irrigation department and told them to speed up the works. She stated that the dry run of the project would be carried out in the last week of May.

