Talasani asks officials to take precautionary steps as schools set to reopen

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday instructed officials to take precautionary steps as schools and colleges would reopen from February 1.

Speaking after distributing 55,000 face masks and 55,000 sanitiser bottles on behalf of Talasani Trust to the District Education Officer (DEO), the Minister said the State government has issued orders permitting commencement of classes for IX and X students apart from intermediate and degree students.

The Minister also brought to the notice of SPDCL CMD G Raghuma Reddy about disconnection of power supply to some government schools for not paying bills. Reddy, however, assured that the problem would be sorted out.

Srinivas Yadav advised the officials to interact with students’ parents after reopening of the educational institutions and get their feedback.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .