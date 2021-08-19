Talasani Srinivas Yadav promises to resolve fishermen’s woes

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday assured that he would resolve the problems faced by eligible fishermen to carry on fishing activity in the inter-State irrigation projects under the limits of Telangana.

Stating that the State government would assist them on all fronts, the Minister said the Fisheries Department was releasing crores of fish seeds in all the major irrigation projects across the State. The State government has, so far, spent Rs 7.12 crore on free distribution of fish seeds, he said.

As part of its endeavour to release fish seeds in the water bodies, the State government was releasing seeds at Srisailam project back waters, Nagarjunasagar reservoir, Pulichintala project, and Somasila and Tungabhadra projects in Nagarkurnool district every year, Srinivas Yadav said while addressing a meeting with officials. Fisheries Department officials from Jogulamba-Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts also attended the meeting.

The Minister promised to extend all help to 5,800 licensed fishermen to catch fish from the major water bodies in the State. He asked the officials concerned to convene a separate meeting with the fishermen under the jurisdiction of the inter-State irrigation projects in Telangana and resolve their problems.

Srinivas Yadav said the State government was ready to supply nets, mopeds, power boats and other related equipment to the fishermen. In the wake of complaints pertaining to attacks on fishermen, the Minister said the State government would not tolerate such incidents and warned that stern action would be taken against those who attack the fishermen.

