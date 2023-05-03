Tall claims of BJP’s ‘double-engine sarkar’ in Madhya Pradesh falls flat as State reels under water crisis

Summer has just started in the State and the situation is such that a water crisis has started developing in as many as 17 districts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Hyderabad: The tall claims of the Bharatiya Janata Party‘s much touted double-engine sarkar in Madhya Pradesh to provide drinking water to the people have fallen flat with a majority of the districts reeling under acute water shortage. Summer has just started in the State and the situation is such that a water crisis has started developing in as many as 17 districts.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had promised to improve the drinking water supply during summer, but so far nothing much has been done in that direction. The water crisis has worsened to such an extent that in many villages, people are being compelled to risk their lives by going deep down into dry wells to fetch drinking water.

Trouble is increasing in villages and cities across the State as water sources have started drying up. There are 17,730 projects in the State, through which water reaches 55,88,348 families. However, out of these, 996 water projects are closed, which shows the magnitude of the crisis. Surprisingly, despite the water crisis, no systematic measures have been taken for water supply at the local level by the State government.

Dindori, a predominantly tribal district in Madhya Pradesh, has been facing a severe water crisis in particular. The villagers, to get a bucket of water, are forced to go deep down into wells everyday risking their lives. Similarly, in the Adegaon area of Seoni district, the water levels of borewells have plummeted and water is being supplied from the only borewell of the Gram Panchayat. Drinking water is being supplied at an interval of 10 to 12 days. The villagers are dependent on other panchayats for water and are shelling out Rs.150 for 400 litres of water.

The Maharashtra government claims that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, so far 57,79,568 houses in the State have tap connections and that water was being supplied to most of these houses. However, the ground situation is different. Though the State government claims that it has given tap water connection to 48.69 lakh rural families and 4,258 villages in Madhya Pradesh, reality is that a large number of habitations do not get regular drinking water, several media reports indicate.

Both the BJP and the Congress have made the shortage of irrigation and drinking water in Madhya Pradesh a political issue as Assembly elections are to be held in the State this year.

Water crisis in Madhya Pradesh

* Water Crisis Districts: 17

* No. of Projects: 17,730

* Dysfunctional Projects: 996

* Tap connections: 57,79,568 (Jal Jeevan Mission)

* Rural Tap Connections: 48.69 lakh

* Money people are spending on water: Rs.150 for 400 litres

* Water Supply Scheme: Rs 30,668 crore (Sanctioned)

* Total Hand Pumps: 5.57 lakh