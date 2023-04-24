BRS exposes Amit Shah’s false claims on Centre’s assistance to Telangana

Ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi demanded the BJP leader to get his facts right and not to mislead people

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Hyderabad: Exposing union Home Minister Amit Shah’s false claims on the Centre’s assistance to Telangana, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) demanded the BJP leader to get his facts right and not to mislead people.

Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar said the union Home Minister had uttered blatant lies at the public meeting in Chevella on Sunday.

While the union government claimed that it extended Rs.30,000 crore to Telangana, the union Home Minister claimed it was Rs.1.30 lakh crore. The Centre had collected Rs.39,000 crore from Telangana as cess and in return, only Rs.34,000 crore was paid to the State, Vinod Kumar said.

Lambasting the union Home Minister for misleading the people, SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar said BJP leaders were unable to stomach the overwhelming response for the BRS from different sections of people in different States.

“Amit Shah deliberately defamed Telangana to derive political mileage. If the BJP leaders do not mend their ways, the people of Telangana will chase them away,” Eashwar said.

BRS Hyderabad incharge Dasoju Sravan questioned Shah on how he could make a statement on Muslims reservations while the issue was still pending in Supreme Court. “It is unfortunate that Amit Shah is trying to create unrest through such statements,” said Sravan.