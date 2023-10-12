Tamannaah Bhatia’s high school video sparks age speculation among fans

A fan account named amithaspeaks shared a video featuring a young Tamannaah being interviewed about her debut film 18 years ago.

Mumbai: It was in 2005 when she made her acting debut with the film ‘Chand Sa Roshan Chehra’, and now after 18 years, a clip featuring actress Tamannaah Bhatia giving an interview for her first film is doing the rounds on social media.

The actress is seen telling about signing her first ever film when she was only 13. In the clip, Tamannaah is seen in a blue and orange Indian wear.

She said: “Main abhi school mein hoon. Main abhi 10th standard ke exams dene wali hoon, 2005 mein. Toh abhi uski bhi tayareeyan chal rahi hai. Hala ki maine jab picture sign ki thi tab main 13-and-a-half years ki thi, aur abhi 10th standard complete karne wali hoon.”

Many could not believe what the actress was saying.

A user commented: “Itna mature voice 15 age mai.”

Another said: “She looks 20-21 years Old… She’s doesn’t look anything like a Teenager … Even otherwise most actresses lie about their age.”

“She is looking 21 here,” commented one more.

Tamannah began her acting career with the Hindi film ‘Chand Sa Roshan Chehra’. She then debuted in Telugu cinema with ‘Sri’ and Tamil cinema with ‘Kedi’.

Over the years, she has worked in films such as ‘Tadakha’, ‘Bahubali’ franchise, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, ‘Jailer’. She made her debut in Hindi cinema with ‘Himmatwala’ in 2013. The film was a remake of the 1983 film of the same name.