Tamil Nadu road accident: Seven died in car-truck collision

Injured people were immediately admitted to the nearby hospital.

By ANI Published Date - 06:32 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Representational Image.

Thiruvannamalai: Seven people died after a car collided with a truck at Chengam in Thiruvannamalai District of Tamil Nadu on Sunday morning.

As per the information, the police reportedly arrived at the scene as soon as they received the information. Injured people were immediately admitted to the nearby hospital.

Chengam Police registered a case and an investigation is underway. More information on the case is awaited.

Meanwhile, In a tragic incident, at least 12 people were killed and 17 others were injured in a road accident on the outskirts of Aurangabad in Maharashtra on Sunday.

The accident occurred when a tempo collided with a truck on the Aurangabad-Nasik highway, near Vaijapur toll naka at around 1 in the night According to the police, the tempo was carrying a group of pilgrims from Nashik to Baba Teerth pilgrimage site in Aurangabad. The accident occurred when the tempo was returning to Nashik after the darshan.