Task Force police bust cricket betting gang, apprehend punters in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Wed - 13 April 22

Additional DCP and Task Force team with cricket betting gang

Warangal: The Task Force team apprehended five persons at Rishi Bar near Enumamula Market under Inthezargunj police station limits while organising and indulging in cricket betting on Tuesday around 11 pm.

On receiving credible information about IPL cricket betting, the police conducted the raids and arrested the accused along with the seized amount of Rs 64,250 which were handed over to Inthezargunj police for further action.

The accused were Pagadala Prashanth, Gadhe Vishwa, Matteda Manohar, Korivi Pranay, and Manuka Srikanth. The owner of the Rishi Bar and Restaurant Mahender who is one of the accused, is absconding, according to the Additional DCP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad. Inspectors, R Santosh, and others took part in the raid.

