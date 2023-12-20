Tata Boeing Aerospace delivers 250th AH-64 Apache fuselage from Hyderabad Facility

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:22 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad: Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) has delivered the 250th fuselage for the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter from its state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad.

These fuselages are manufactured for customers around the world, including the U.S. Army, and most recently, the six on order with the Indian Army.

This milestone reflects TBAL’s continuous dedication to bolstering India’s defence capabilities and advancing the nation’s indigenous manufacturing prowess, a press release said.

The joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) employs over 900 engineers and technicians, leveraging cutting-edge robotics, automation, and advanced aerospace concepts in its manufacturing processes.

TBAL’s 14,000 sqm facility serves as a global sole source supplier for Apache fuselages, with over 90 per cent of the parts used in the Apache aerostructure assemblies manufactured in India through more than 100 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) suppliers, the release added.