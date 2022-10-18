TASL delivers 200th Crown and Tail-cone for Boeing’s CH-47 helicopter

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:26 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Hyderabad: Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has successfully delivered the 200th Crown and Tail-cone for Boeing’s CH-47 helicopter. The CH-47 Chinook is one of the world’s most advanced multi-mission, heavy-lift transport helicopters.

Manufactured by TASL in Hyderabad, the parts of the CH-47 helicopters will be integrated at Boeing’s facility in Philadelphia, a press release said.

Sukaran Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, said, “Since the first assembly line for the Crown and Tail-cone in 2017, TASL has built and delivered multiple configurations to multiple countries and for multiple missions, globally. TASL’s world class quality and delivery mechanism has helped in forging a strong relationship with Boeing on both military and commercial platforms.”

Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India, said “this is a significant milestone and a testimony of our commitment to strengthen the manufacturing capabilities of the Indian aerospace and defence industry along with our strategic partners.”

TASL has delivered the Crown and Tail-cone for CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the US Army and other international customers. The CH-47 Chinook is an advanced multi-mission helicopter operated by the US Army and 18 other defence forces around the world. In June 2017, TASL had also delivered the first crown and tail cone parts for one of the 15 CH-47 Chinook helicopters for delivery to the Indian Air Force.