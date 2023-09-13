Tax officials resolve to combat fraudulent deductions for TDS refunds

The participants engaged in policy-oriented discussions on available best practices, sharing knowledge and expertise to explore innovative solutions in tax deduction, according to a statement.

Srinagar: Income Tax (IT) officials attending a conference here have resolved to firmly deal with fraudulent deductions by some salaried taxpayers to claim TDS refunds, officials said on Wednesday.

The All India Annual TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) Conference, a gathering of senior tax officials, also discussed how to enhance capacity of those administering TDS provisions across the country, according to a press release.

The issue of fraudulent deductions to claim TDS refunds was also discussed in the conference and it was resolved to deal with this firmly, it said.

Central Board of Direct Taxes chairman Nitin Gupta emphasised on better taxpayers’ services in the country and urged all officers to follow the taxpayers’ charter scrupulously.

CBDT Member H B S Gill lauded the efforts of the Income Tax Department, Srinagar in effectively dealing with the fraudulent refunds by some salaried taxpayers.

