Taylor Swift cancels Vienna Eras tour concerts over safety concerns after terrorist plot foiled

According to Variety, the suspects arrested earlier on Thursday included a 19-year-old who had pledged allegiance to ISIS and was living with his parents in the town of Ternitz. Another man was also arrested after police raided the 19-year-old's home, where they discovered various chemicals and substances. During the raid, residents of Ternitz were evacuated, and roads were closed.

By IANS Updated On - 8 August 2024, 03:22 PM

Los Angeles: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift had to cancel three of her shows in Vienna in the light of two men being arrested in an ISIS-connected terrorist plot against her upcoming concerts.

In a post from Austrian concert promoter Barracuda Music, organisers wrote: “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Vienna Shows were cancelled due to government officials confirming a planned terrorist attack. With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.”

As per Variety, the target of the attack was Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium, where Swift was scheduled to perform on Friday and Saturday nights as part of her Eras Tour.

Vienna State Police Director Franz Ruf and Police Chief Gerhard Purstl said during a news conference that both men had been radicalised through the internet and apparently had specific plans on how the attack was to be carried out.

Purstl claimed that the concrete danger had been “minimised,” but that an “abstract danger” remained, which prompted the cancellation of the shows. Ticketholders will receive refunds in the next 10 days.

News of the suspected terrorist attack comes just days after a “terroristic threat” delayed Morgan Wallen’s concert in Kansas City on Friday. The man was arrested in connection with the threat posted on social media that he was targeting two men who were backstage with Wallen, suggesting those men were Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.