TCS recognised as UK superbrand for exceptional customer reputation

By | Published: 12:58 pm

London: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected as a superbrand in the United Kingdom for sixth consecutive year and ranks among the top three brands in IT services worldwide.

The prestigious annual survey recognised TCS as one of the strongest brands based on its excellent brand reputation, notable business performance, industry-leading staff development and job creation and commitment to corporate social responsibility initiatives.

This year, over 3,200 brands were evaluated based on a combination of a jury of senior UK industry experts and a nationwide survey of business professionals.

“Our sustained investments in research and development and in continually upskilling our people have made us the preferred growth and transformation partner of our customers in the United Kingdom,” said Amit Kapur, Country Head for TCS UK and Ireland.

“Furthermore, our STEM skill education programmes enable us to reach and inspire young talent in local communities and make a positive contribution to the UK’s digital future,” he said in a statement.

TCS partners with over 200 companies in the United Kingdom like Legal and General, Halfords, M&S, Seadrill and Forth Ports helping them leverage digital technologies to launch innovative new products, services and customer experiences towards their growth and transformation objectives.

TCS currently employs over 18,000 people in 30 locations around the country. Its workforce is young and diverse with 54 nationalities represented. Women make up 28 per cent of employees, much higher than the 17 per cent average in the UK IT sector.