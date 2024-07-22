TDP calls Jagan’s dharna in New Delhi on July 24 as ‘political drama’

MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao says the former Chief Minister had never before held a dharna in the national capital for the State's development

By PTI Published Date - 22 July 2024, 11:58 AM

Former Chief Minister and YSRC president YS Jaganmohan Reddy

New Delhi: The Telugu Desam Party on Monday criticised YSR Congress party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy over his planned dharna in Delhi on July 24, calling it a “political drama” aimed at diverting attention from State issues.

Addressing a press conference, senior TDP Lok Sabha MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao questioned Reddy’s motives, stating that the former Chief Minister had never before held a dharna in the national capital for the State’s development.

“His Delhi visits have always been about his legal cases. He has never held dharna or addressed the media about Andhra‘s problems,” the MP said. Rao alleged that he is indulging in yet another “fake campaign” and “diversion politics” to mislead people” of Andhra.

The ruling party accused Reddy of trying to portray the TDP negatively. “Our party has always focused on the state’s development. He’s attempting to blame us for issues we haven’t caused,” Putta Mahesh Kumar, TDP MP from Eluru, said.

Referring to past incidents, the MP alleged that Reddy had staged “dramas”, including a “self-inflicted stone-throwing incident” during election campaign. “The people of Andhra have seen through these tactics. They didn’t even make him the opposition leader,” he claimed.

The TDP leader also addressed allegations of violence, stating, “He’s acting as if TDP has committed murder. In fact, our party suffered under the YSRCP government for five years.”

The MP appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh not to be misled by what he termed as diversionary tactics. “This dharna is an attempt to shift focus from assembly issues and our party’s efforts to bring funds from the Centre for the State development,” he added.

TDP MP from Kurnool B Nagaraju Panchalinga and Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat were also present at the press conference. Last week, the YSRCP chief announced that the party will hold a peaceful protest in New Delhi on July 24 to draw the nation’s attention towards “the lawlessness and anarchy that have plagued” Andhra Pradesh since the NDA came to power. TDP is an important ally of BJP-led NDA both at state and centre.