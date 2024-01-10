TDP leader Kesineni Nani likely to join YSRCP

Nani is likely to be fielded as a YSRCP MP candidate from the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 January 2024, 01:14 PM

Vijayawada: MP and senior TDP leader Kesineni Nani, is likely to join the YSRCP. According to media reports, Kesineni Nani will meet CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at 3 pm on Wednesday. Nani is likely to be fielded as a YSRCP MP candidate from the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency.

He announced his resignation from TDP and also for his Lok Sabha membership after upset with the TDP’s leadership towards him. Nani’s daughter Kesineni Swetha has also resigned from TDP and her corporate seat.

On the other hand, TDP has decided to field Nani’s younger brother Kesineni Chinni from Vijayawada.