TDP suicide squad to tackle detractors of Chandrababu Naidu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:08 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

File Photo: TDP president Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party leader Buddha Venkanna on Wednesday announced that a 100-member suicide squad has been formed to tackle detractors of TDP president Chandrababu Naidu.

Talking to reporters here during the birthday celebrations of Chandrababu Naidu, he warned that it was ready to either kill or die to protect the TDP supremo and his family. In an oblique reference to the YSR Congress party, he said there was no question of tolerating people who felt they would be rewarded with posts if they attacked Chandrababu.

