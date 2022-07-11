TDP to support NDA’s Draupadi Murmu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:38 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party has decided to support the NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu in the presidential poll.

Announcing this here on Monday, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu said that his party was always committed to social justice.

In this context, he recalled that the TDP had in the past supported K.R. Narayanan and APJ Abdul Kalam in the presidential elections. It had also supported GMC Balayogi as Lok Sabha Speaker and Prime Minister PV Narasinha Rao in Nandyal. With the same spirit, adivasi Murmu contesting in the Rashtrapati elections would be extended support, he stated.