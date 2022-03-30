‘Teach fitting lesson to politicians making derogatory remarks against toddy tappers’

Prohibition and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud speaking after reviewing the progress of works pertaining to upcoming Neera Café on Necklace Road.

Hyderabad: Prohibition and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday called upon the Goud community to teach a fitting lesson to politicians making derogatory remarks against toddy tappers.

Neera and toddy, which have medicinal values to treat 15 types of diseases, was banned in the city in undivided Andhra Pradesh, he said, after reviewing the progress of works pertaining to upcoming Neera Café on Necklace Road.

For the first time in the country, the Prohibition and Excise department is setting up the café at a cost of over Rs 25 crore. With the objective of bringing back the past glory to traditional occupations, which are becoming insignificant, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was according priority for traditional occupations in the State, the Minister said.

To produce neera, the department has set up three centres – at Nandanam village in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, Munipally village in Sangareddy district and Charikonda village in Ranga Reddy district.

It was only Telangana that was implementing various welfare schemes for toddy tappers, the Minister said, adding that necessary steps would be taken to ensure ex-gratia similar similar to Rythu Bima to tappers who die accidentally while extracting toddy.

He said efforts were on to complete the construction of the community building soon.

