Teacher refuses to take leave for wedding in Rajasthan

By ANI Published: Published Date - 04:21 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Source: ANI

Alwar: A popular teacher of Current Affairs and a world-record holder added up to his popularity by refusing to take a leave on his wedding and deciding to continue to take up lecture on Monday in Rajasthan’s Alwar.

He took the lecture via a ‘Shiksha rath’ and on May 2, this teacher named Priye Kumar Gaurav of Alwar taught his students by coming live on his wedding day.

One of the authorities of the coaching institute, Nirmal, said, “He had informed about his wedding date around five months ago. Usually, a holiday for 4-5 days is granted, but he said he did not wish to miss any single class and would take lectures on the wedding day as well.”

Soon after the programme of Ladies Sangeet, he had started preparing for the class on Current Affairs in the morning.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .