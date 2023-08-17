Teacher suffers haemorrhage during I-Day event, passes away at hospital

By IANS Updated On - 09:13 AM, Thu - 17 August 23

Lucknow: A teacher of a prestigious all-girls’ institution in Lucknow died soon after the Independence Day celebrations on the school premises, as he suffered a haemorrhage.

Andrea McGrath, a middle-school teacher of St Agnes’ Loreto Day School was unwell and had remained on leave for a few days. She resumed duty on Monday and attended the Independence Day flag-hoisting function, the following day.

The school spokesperson said that after the march past, when the function concluded, McGrath with several other teachers went to the staff room where she started bleeding from the nose and vomited blood following a haemorrhage that she suffered.

“The school called an ambulance and rushed her to the trauma centre where she was declared dead by the doctors. She had been suffering from uncontrollable diabetes and hypertension and suffered a haemorrhage,” said principal of the school, Debra Bunny.

“The principal, management and staff of St Agnes’ Loreto Day School is deeply saddened over the demise of Andrea McGrath who rendered impeccable service as a teacher to the institution for over three decades,” a statement issued by the school on Thursday read.

Both St Agnes’ Loreto Day and Loreto Convent Intermediate College remained closed on Wednesday as a mark of respect for the teacher. Her funeral was held on Wednesday and was attended by Loreto Convent principal Sister Anima Kujur, St Agnes principal Debra Bunny, teachers from both the schools and family members on Wednesday.