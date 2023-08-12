India’s First 24-Carat Gold Plated Hanuman Chalisa | Lucknow | Telangana Today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:20 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

A jeweller in Lucknow claims to have created India’s first 24-carat gold plated Hanuman Chalisa. Alongside the verses in the original Avadhi, there are also Hindi translations of each verse and pictorial representations.

Vinod Maheshwari claims that the Hanuman Chalisa will remain safe not just from water and fire damage, but also from rodents as the pages are plated with gold. One other defining trait of the Hanuman Chalisa is that the print is large enough so that those with weak eyesight can also read it easily.

Despite the luxurious and unique nature of the Hanuman Chalisa, it is priced at a reasonable 2000 rupees per copy, making it accessible to the general public.