Team India fined for slow over-rate in final T20 against England

Published: 9:14 pm

Ahmedabad: India have been fined 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the fifth T20 International here.

Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s team was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement.