Team India hit nets ahead of WTC finals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:03 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Hyderabad: The finals of the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) will be played between India and Australia at the Oval in London, England, from June 7 to 11. Most of the Indian players are already in London preparing for the final Test match, and now Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, and Shubman Gill, who were part of the IPL finals, also joined the national team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share the pictures and videos of players on its official handle.

From the videos and pictures, one can see cricketers such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Rahane, and other players upping the intensity with each session at the Kensington Cricket Club in London.

BCCI also shared a video in which Indian coaches – Paras Mhambrey (bowling coach), T Dilip (fielding coach) and Vikram Rathour (batting coach) – spoke about team India’s preparations.

Watch the video here:

https://www.bcci.tv/videos/5559784/getting-into-the-wtc-final-groove-ft-team-india