Tech Mahindra launches Cloud BlazeTech platform

With the platform, the enterprises will be able to achieve 25-30% cost savings and a 30% improvement in migration time.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:05 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

With the platform, the enterprises will be able to achieve 25-30% cost savings and a 30% improvement in migration time.

Hyderabad: Tech Mahindra, provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, launched an integrated and sector agnostic platform Cloud BlazeTech. With this, enterprises will be able to achieve 25-30% cost savings and a 30% improvement in migration time.

“Cloud adoption is a key step towards digital transformation. It is at the core of all IT strategies and enables enterprises to become digital ready. Tech Mahindra’s Cloud BlazeTech platform will deliver industry-specific solutions and help enterprises to be cloud-ready,” said Sudhir Nair, Chief Delivery Officer and Global Head – Infra and Cloud Business at Tech Mahindra.

In recent years, companies have realised the power of the cloud for business agility, innovation, improved customer experience, and other opportunities cloud capabilities offer. Its platform will offer customisable solutions to enterprises,” said Suri Chawla, Global Head of Cloud Services, Tech Mahindra.

It said it will continue to invest in its cloud talent, build new solutions and focus on expanding relationships with partners, a release said.