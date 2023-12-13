TTA’s job fair in Warangal on Monday, 35 companies to particicpate

Around 35 companies will participate in the job fair to fill a substantial 1,500-2,000 vacancies across various sectors.
Hyderabad: Telangana America Telugu Association (TTA) in collaboration with Quadrant Technologies to host a job mela in Warangal, slated for Monday.
Scheduled to unfold at Quadrant Office, IT-SEZ, Madikonda, Warangal, the job fair will run from 9 am to 5 pm.
Candidates passed out in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 only are eligible to take part in the fair, with qualifications such as B. Tech, M-Tech, MBA, MCA, Pharmacy, and Degree holders.
A multitude of renowned companies, including Tech Mahindra, Genpact, Varun Motors Pvt Ltd, Apollo MedSkills, and V3 Tech Solutions, among others, will take part in this recruitment drive.
Interested candidates can register here:
https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=G5DqmG3d6Ua0iwbPtjtV6f0Awx5hHv9HvThaIPBW15FURE9ORzNRTUs2NUc1NFVCWE5VUVJCVEEwMC4u&origin
BRS working president KTR, leveraging the platform of ‘X’, encouraged younsters from Warangal and Hanamakonda to seize this golden opportunity.
Good news for youngsters of Warangal & Hanamakonda
TTA is organising a job Mela in Warangal @Quadranttech2 where 35 companies are going to recruit qualified youngsters
They are expecting to create anywhere from 1500 to 2000 jobs
Please do avail this opportunity pic.twitter.com/Ev6G1CzkFE
