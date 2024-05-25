KTR slams CM for false narratives on job creation

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao, stating that no State in the country could outperform the 10-year BRS regime in terms of job creation, came down heavily on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the tall claims he was making on this count. The appointment letters that the Congress government handed out so far were for only vacancies that the previous government notified and completed the recruitment process.

Addressing a news conference along with RS Praveen Kumar and other BRS leaders at Telangana Bhavan, he said the false narratives of the Chief Minister on the employment front would not stand the scrutiny of the youth who were already disappointed by Revanth Reddy’s approach to the recruitment policy. The BRS government, despite significant strides made by it in job creation since the formation of Telangana State in 2014, could not put the facts before the youths successfully. The BRS government had embarked on an ambitious programme for filling 2,32,000 lakh vacancies during its tenure. Out of these, 1,92,600 vacancies were filled by the then Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The recruitment process was initiated during the same time for filling up another 32,517 jobs. The posts of 5204 staff nurses, 587 posts of SIs and ASIs were also part of them. For various technical reasons, the recruitment process got delayed.

On the whole, the BRS government could provide 19,400 government jobs per annum during its ten-year rule as against 1000 jobs per annum in Telangana during the Congress regime in the undivided State from 2004 to 2014. The efforts put in by the previous BRS regime to give a push to the private sector growth helped in bringing in investments to the tune of Rs.4 lakh crore, thanks to the industrial policy, TS-iPASS – introduced by the government facilitating the establishment of about 24,000 new industries creating another 24 lakh jobs. It created direct employment in a big way in the private sector.

Highlighting the special attention paid by the BRS government to the employment sector during its rule, he said the claims of Revanth Reddy of having given over 32,000 jobs after the Congress party came to power, were totally false and the youth in the State would not be carried away by such baseless claims. The process of recruitment, in fact, started during the BRS regime for the jobs filled by the present government, during the past few months.

Offering to quit if he was proved wrong on this count, he recalled that the Revanth Reddy government had promised two lakh jobs in the first year of its rule. Revanth Reddy had also promised a job calendar also for the year, but there was no sign of it so far. As part of its Hyderabad Youth Declaration, the Congress party had promised as assistance of Rs.4000 per month to the jobless youth. But Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had openly backed out from the commitment. The examination fee for the TET was hiked from Rs 400 to Rs 2000.

The private sector industries were also on their way out. The Pharma City planned in over 12000 acres was holding hope for giving five lakh jobs. The new government has scrapped it for the sake of its real estate interests, he said, also listing out other firms that were moving out, like Kaynes Technology and Tech Mahindra.