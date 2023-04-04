Tech Tok: Google expands Nearby Share feature to Windows PC

Nearby Share is currently available in the US and a few other select regions and lets users drag and drop files into the app

By Agencies Published Date - 12:45 AM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: Making it easier for their users to share files, Google has extended its Nearby Share feature to Windows PC. The AirDrop-inspired tool that was launched in 2020 will now have a desktop version of the app which one can use to share files between PCs that run on Windows and Android devices.

Although Nearby Share is not as frequently used as AirDrop by Apple, it is said that by extending this feature to desktops, the company aims to successfully retain users in its ecosystem.

Now, why is it important to have this specific connectivity between devices, you ask? The answer is pretty simple. Sharing data – be it images, videos, or documents – is a daily task for us all. And when you can do that hassle-free without using a third-party app, connecting via Bluetooth, or using a cable; it speaks volumes about the ease of using that device and thus its appeal to potential customers.

This particular feature that knit the Apple devices together is what makes them a sought-after brand. And it is precisely what Google is aiming for. The feature is also an important step ahead in improving the Android-Windows integration.

Nearby Share is currently available in the US and a few other select regions and lets users drag and drop files into the app. Works faster if you have the same account logged in on both devices and even if your phone or laptop’s screen is off.

Dog replaces the Twitter bird:

Running the world’s most-used social networking platform apparently has turned into a game for billionaire Elon Musk who bought Twitter for $44 billion last year.

After firing most of the workforce, he set a poop emoji as an automated reply to all press queries on Twitter. On Monday, he replaced the iconic blue Twitter bird with a dog. A Shiba Inu logo associated with the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, to be specific.

Musk shared a screenshot of a previous Twitter interaction where he was suggested to buy the platform and replace the logo, along with a tweet that read, “As promised.” Interestingly, Musk is also seeking the dismissal of a multi-billion dollar lawsuit that Dogecoin filed against him.

ChatGPT banned in Italy:

Becoming the first western country to ban the interactive chatbot, Italy has now banned OpenAI’s ChatGPT. According to the report, the country has not only blocked the AI tool but is also investigating whether it complied with data protection and privacy laws.

The move comes after Italian authorities flagged an alleged data breach involving user conversations and payment information. Officials also said that there was no legal basis to justify the mass collection and storage of personal data for training, reported BBC.

India issues security warning to Apple users:

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), an agency that oversees cybersecurity-related issues has issued a critical warning to all Apple users in the country.

The agency, after finding vulnerabilities on Mac, iPhone, Apple TVs, and other devices, has served a medium to high-severity warning. It is advised to update the software versions of these devices immediately.