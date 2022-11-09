Tech Tok: Tired of tackling WhatsApp groups? Communities is here!

Published Date - 12:10 AM, Wed - 9 November 22

WhatsApp Communities feature was designed specifically to help workplaces, educational institutions, neighbourhoods, and other groups

Hyderabad: Tired of tackling a legion of office WhatsApp groups? The app’s latest Communities feature comes in as a blessing, and quite literally. Now you can simply add multiple group chats under one Community giving easy access to all of them.

The feature was designed specifically to help workplaces, educational institutions, neighbourhoods, and other groups that are most likely to have multiple WhatsApp groups for different projects.

To get started, tap on the new communities tab, a three-people icon, at the top of your chats on Android and the bottom on iOS. You can now create a community from scratch making new groups or adding the existing ones.

After the time-saving 2GB file-sharing update, the developers at WhatsApp have impressed their users with other much-needed features. Group admins can now delete messages, up to 32 people can join a video call, and groups will have space for 1024 users!

And the best, with the new in-chat polls feature they introduced, you and your friends can finally decide on the meet-up place without much hassle.

New launches/ features:

YouTube Shorts on TV soon

Similar to TikTok and Instagram reels that none can stop scrolling, YouTube introduced Shorts. With the 60 seconds video feature being a hit on the platform, a new update will let users watch YouTube Shorts on their smart TV and other bigger-screen streaming devices.

YouTube has also removed the autoplay feature for Shorts on TV so that users can manually move to watch the next video.

boAt’s smartwatch with calling feature

The boAt Wave Ultima priced at Rs 2,999 in India is making waves with its Bluetooth calling feature. With the built-in HD speaker and a high-sensitivity microphone, it is designed so that the call on both sides can be heard clearly.

The smartwatch also has an 18-inch crack-resistant Curve Arc Display, making it the first smartwatch by the company to feature a curved display in this segment.

Xbox’s Gears of War is latest Netflix muse

Netflix is on a mission to bring gaming characters to life and their latest announcement is sweet music for all the Gears of War fans.

After Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, and Angry Birds; the OTT giant has announced a video game adaptation of this most popular sci-fi shooter franchise on Xbox.

It is producing two series set in the Gears of War universe with the first being a live-action movie adaptation, while the second will be an animated series for adults.

Twitter’s loss is Mastodon’s gain”

A lot’s happening at Twitter – change in management, employee layoffs followed by calling them back, the whole $8 for blue tick buzz, and scores of users leaving the platform.

Interestingly though, Twitterati who are leaving seemed to have found hope in a lesser-known and open-source platform, Mastodon, which announced crossing one million users in the past few weeks.