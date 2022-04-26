Techfynder launches India headquarters in Hyderabad

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad: Techfynder, a subscription-based platform that helps businesses to hire talent, made a foray into Hyderabad. It also announced expansion plans across India including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai. It intends to invest in these cities over the next three years.

Techfynder is an AI-based technology platform that allows businesses to directly contact candidates matching the applicable skill, location and salary requirements by subscribing to it. The HRTech service, launched in Ireland in 2019, now has a global talent base in over 150 countries worldwide.

“We see huge opportunities across India. Hyderabad will be the India headquarters and for Asia in future,” said Global Marketing Director Paul Guy.

“TechFynder’s focus now is India. We have one lakh plus job seekers registered on our platform and every day 500 are adding to it. The platform alerts about jobs available to the candidates and about the pool of job seekers to the companies. TechFynder has 200 plus employees in India,” said Madhu Govind, Country Head.

