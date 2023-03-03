TechFynder organisers HR India Conference at T-Hub

Friday, Mar 3, 2023
TechFynder, the AI-based global recruitment platform for job seekers and businesses, organised the HR India Conference at T-Hub

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:26 PM, Fri - 3 March 23
Hyderabad: TechFynder, the AI-based global recruitment platform for job seekers and businesses, organised the HR India Conference at T-Hub here.

T-Hub CEO, Srinivas Rao Mahankali who inaugurated the event spoke about the impending recession, layoffs, and challenges faced by HR leaders, companies and employees. Assistant Director, Ernst & Young, Lakshmi Kanaka gave insights into her global company and the thriving culture that they promote.

This was followed by a panel discussion ‘Challenges of Recruitment in 2023 and how HR Technology can provide a sustainable option for businesses moving forward’ hosted by international speaker Parvathi.

The discussion focused on topics like how talent acquisition might change and the challenges faced by talent acquisition professionals.

