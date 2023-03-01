T-Hub represents India at ‘City-Tech for a sustainable future’ event in Japan

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:57 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Startup ecosystem enabler T-Hub represented India at the prestigious ‘City-Tech for a sustainable future’ event held in Japan on February 27 and 28.

T-Hub selected nine startups with proven business models and global use cases to represent India at the event. These startups include Invenndt Insights, Graymatics, Flytta, ZenDevX, Landeed, Hala, Interview Desk, Coneio, and Statwig.

“We are proud to facilitate a platform for startups to explore collaborations and expand their footprint in Japan,” T-Hub CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao said.

“The startups that T-Hub has arranged to showcase at the India pavilion are promising. We believe that T-Hub’s participation in the event will strengthen the relationship between India and Japan,” said Yuma Saito, CEO & Partner at Deloitte Tohmatsu Venture Support Co Ltd (Japan), according to a release.