TechFynder plans expansion, hire 200 people in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Online recruitment platform TechFynder – that has its India office in Hyderabad – is planning to increase its headcount in the city by recruiting 200 people. Currently, the Dublin-headquartered company has a total of 90 people employed and plans to set up office in the US and London.

Started off as a hiring platform for contract workers in the IT sector, the parent company Test Triangle launched TechFynder in October 2019 to provide contract workers for other sectors as well. “We were into hiring temporary contractors for big IT companies like Accenture, TCS, Infosys and others as this segment lacked a dedicated platform for contractors. We started witnessing the same kind of interest for contract workers in other sectors like pharmaceutical, sales and marketing and that is how TechFynder came into being,” said Praveen Madire, founder, TechFynder.

Madire is a Hyderabad-born entrepreneur who moved to Ireland in early 2000s and worked in big enterprises before setting up Test Triangle in 2014.

The company has its development centre in Hyderabad with about 20 people and plans to increase this number to 200 by end of next year. In addition, it also plans to have a headcount of 1,000 people in all its offices combined. In terms of client base, the company is working 30,000 registered users.

TechFynder offers three subscriptions – free, standard and premium strategic – and offers services that include background verification check, outsourcing recruitment and providing right candidates for particular role. “The top job profiles on our platform are data analysts, digital transformation-related skillsets, programme manager. We are growing 30 per cent year-on-year,” said Madire.

