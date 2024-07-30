Techie gangraped in Hyderabad by childhood friend, his cousin

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 06:19 PM

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old software engineer was allegedly raped by two men, including her childhood friend, police here said on Tuesday.

The woman’s complaint to the police said that on Monday night, her childhood friend, who also was her classmate earlier in school, wanted to celebrate her getting a new software job and both of them went to a restaurant-cum-bar in Vanasthalipuram.

Both of them consumed liquor there, after which the man took her into a room on the restaurant’s premises and raped her when she was in an inebriated condition, following which a cousin of his also subsequently entered the room and raped her.

The two men then left the place, and the woman called up her brother and told him what they had done, the complaint added.

Police registered a case based on the woman’s complaint and took her to a hospital for medical examination.

Efforts are on to nab the accused and further investigation is on, the police said.