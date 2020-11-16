Techie had alcohol, drugs before Cyber Towers accident: Police

By | Published: 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: A software engineer Manchem Kasi Viswanath, who was arrested by the Madhapur police for allegedly driving Mercedes Benz car in an inebriated condition that resulted in the death of manager of Secunderabad Club Goutham Dev Gadai at Cyber Towers in Madhapur in the wee hours of Saturday, also had consumed drugs.

Viswanath, a resident of Bachupally, along with his friend Soma Koushik Reddy consumed alcohol at the latter’s house and went to a car workshop at Kondapur and collected the vehicle.

The duo then came to a pub in Jubilee Hills and again consumed liquor. They purchased cigarette packet at a restaurant in Madhapur and smoked by filling them with marijuana, police said.

After Reddy instigated him, Viswanath drove the car at a high speed in a drunken condition and jumped the red signal at Cyber Towers junction where he hit Dev’s Royal Enfield bullet. Dev died on the spot while his wife Swetha Sravani survived with serious injuries.

She is presently undergoing treatment at Medicover hospital here. The police later picked up Viswanath from a hotel where he was hiding after the accident. Reddy is still absconding. The accident occurred when Dev and his wife were on the way to their house in Hafeezpet, according to police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .