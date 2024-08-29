| Technical Symposium Magistech To Be Held At Mgit On Sept 13 14

Technical symposium ‘Magistech’ to be held at MGIT on Sept 13, 14

This event is being conducted in commemoration of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya’s birth anniversary on September 15, which is celebrated annually as Engineers’ Day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 05:30 PM

Hyderabad: The Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE) Students’ Chapter of Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) and the Institution’s Innovation Council are jointly organizing Magistech, a national-level technical symposium for engineering students on September 13 and 14.

This event is being conducted in commemoration of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya’s birth anniversary on September 15, which is celebrated annually as Engineers’ Day.

In connection with the symposium, the Principal of the Institute, along with the Heads of Departments, the symposium convenor, and other functional in-charges, released the event’s poster and brochure today.

Students from various colleges across India are expected to participate in different events of the symposium. The events include Paper and Poster Presentation, Circuit Amending, Robotics, 3D Printing, Disturb Code, Expert Lecture, Project Expo, Idea Presentation, Guess IT, Code Unseen, Guess the Output, Electro Cache and Techi Quiz etc.

Speaking on the occasion, MGIT Principal Prof. G. Chandramohan Reddy highlighted that Magistech, conducted annually, has become a signature event of the institute, gaining increasing popularity and attracting students from various institutions across the nation. Convenor Prof. S. Madhava Reddy provided an overview of the events scheduled for Magistech 2024.