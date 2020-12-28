Teenager killed in road mishap in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Hyderabad: A youngster died after he was hit by a rashly driven unidentified vehicle in Medchal here on Monday. The victim was identified as D Harish (19), a student of a private college in Suraram and a resident of Sanjeevaiah Nagar.

According to the police, Harish who was proceeding alone on his bike towards Suraram was hit by an unidentified vehicle from behind. Harish lost control and fell on the road and suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.

On receiving information, the Medchal police booked a case for negligence causing death and took up investigation. Efforts are on to identify the vehicle involved in the mishap.

