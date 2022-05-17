Teenager masturbates in front of woman in Hyderabad Metro station; nabbed

Hyderabad: A woman passenger who got into an elevator at the Ameerpet Metro Rail Station on Thursday morning was in for the shock of her life when a youngster, who followed her into the lift, suddenly loosened his trousers and began masturbating.

The woman immediately rushed out of the elevator and alerted the security personnel, who nabbed the 19-year-old man, identified as Raju of Odisha.

He was later handed over to the SR Nagar police, who have arrested him on charges of the obscene act.

According to the police, Raju had noticed that the woman was alone and followed her into the lift. There, watching a video on his mobile phone, he took off his clothes and began pleasuring himself.

The police said Raju had come to the city in search of work and was loitering near the Metro station. The 23-year-old woman had gone for shopping at Khairatabad and was heading back home when the incident took place.

