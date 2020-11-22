Teenagers end life at Mahabubnagar

The victims were identified as Akhila (15), who is pursuing eight standard and Srikanth (19), a degree student

Hyderabad: Two teenagers reportedly committed suicide by hanging at an agriculture filed in Iktiyal mandal in Mahabubnagar district on Sunday evening after their parents objected to their relationship.

The girl Akhila (15), who is pursuing eight standard and Srikanth (19), a degree student, were into friendship for the last few years, the Midjil police said.

A few days ago on coming to know about it, their parents reprimanded them for moving around. On Sunday when the duo realised that their parents were against their relationship and opposed their marriage they hanged themselves to a tree in an agriculture field on village outskirts.

The locals noticed it and informed about it to the Midijil police who shifted the bodies to mortuary. A case is registered and investigation going on.

