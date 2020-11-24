Tejaswi Surya claims cops stopped him in Osmania University

With the BJP calling for a march into the campus, the Hyderabad City Police had deployed additional forces at the NCC gate of the campus, apart from barricading the entrance and putting up barbed wires to ensure law and order. But no one was stopped from entering the campus, police said.

Hyderabad: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday claimed that the Hyderabad City Police stopped him from entering the Osmania University campus, where he had gone along with party activists to pay tributes to martyrs of the Telangana movement. The police, however, denied any such incident.

With the BJP calling for a march into the campus, the Hyderabad City Police had deployed additional forces at the NCC gate of the campus, apart from barricading the entrance and putting up barbed wires to ensure law and order. But no one was stopped from entering the campus, police said.

BJP activists led by the MP had removed the barricades and entered the campus before paying tributes to the martyrs. Tejaswi Surya tweeted that the police and the State government were trying to stop them from entering the campus.

Police, on the other hand, clarified they had at no point stopped the BJP MP.

“No such incident of stoppage by the police or clash with police has happened on the OU Campus and the MP, along with his followers went inside the campus and conducted a meeting peacefully, at the Arts College Building, ” M. Ramesh, DCP, East Zone, said in a statement issued here.

Stating that the fake news that the MP was stopped by the police at the OU campus gate was being circulated, the DCP said the campaign for the GHMC elections by various political parties was being held in a peaceful, free and fair manner.

