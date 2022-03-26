Telangana: 10 PHCs get National Quality Assurance Standard certification

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:42 PM, Sat - 26 March 22

Hyderabad: Ten more Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Telangana get National Quality Assurance Standard (NAQS) certification, taking the total tally to 125 hospitals, which secured such certification in the State.

Health Minister T Harish Rao said Telangana now ranks third among the States, which have highest NQAS certified health facilities. Telangana Government was striving hard to get NQAS certification for all government hospitals in the State and measures were already being taken up to this effect, the Minister said in a statement here on Saturday.

NQAS certification stands testimony to the fact that Telangana Government was extending top quality treatment to the people right from PHC level. Under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s direction, the State health sector was emerging as a role model in the country, he said.

With the State Government according top priority to health sector, provision of amenities improved drastically in all the government hospitals, especially advanced equipment have been provided at many health centres, he said adding “This has facilitated in extending free and quality treatment to the poor.”

