Telangana: 1,34,478 candidates appear for VTG CET- 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:22 PM, Sun - 8 May 22

Hyderabad: There has been an overwhelming response to VTG CET 2022 conducted in 415 centres across the State on Sunday. A total of 1,34,478 out of 1,47,924 candidates appeared for the entrance exam for admission into Class V in Telangana Social, Tribal, BC and General Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies.

The number of candidates appearing for the entrance test significantly increased from 74,052 candidates in 2021 to 1,34,478 this year.

TSWREIS Secretary Ronald Rose remarked the turnout of a whopping 1,34,478 students for the entrance exam this year clearly indicates the trust of students and their parents in the Telangana government’s welfare residential educational institutions.

