Telangana: 3-year-old boy dies as school bus runs over him

Hanamkonda: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old boy Dandaboina Shivansh from Chantayapalli village lost his life after being hit by a school bus on Tuesday morning.
The boy’s mother Mamatha had taken him and her elder son to the Chantayapally crossroad.
The elder one was about to board the bus to a private school, when the bus driver, Dasari Rajesh, drove recklessly and the boy came under the front wheel leading to his instantaneous death.