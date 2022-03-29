Telangana: 65-year old Veraswamy bags two gold medals at Masters Athletics Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:42 PM, Tue - 29 March 22

Veraswamy with gold medal and certificate of appreciation at a state-level master athletic competition held in Warangal on Sunday.

Mancherial: Age is just a number for 65-year old Vemula Verawamy of Mancherial town. He can run and practice physical exercise and yoga asanas on par with youngsters. Proving this, he bagged gold medals at a state-level master athletic competition held in Warangal on Sunday. He was felicitated by fitness lovers in Mancherial on Tuesday.

Veraswamy, a resident of Janmabhoomi Nagar in the town, achieved gold medal in long jump and triple jump of under 65-70 category at the competition organized at Jawaharlal Stadium in Hanamkonda. He was congratulated by his friends and fitness freaks of the town for shining in the state-level event. He brought recognition to the district, they opined.

An activist of Lions Club of International and the president of Mancherial Walkers Club, Veraswamy won the first prize in a district-level yoga asanas competition held in Mandamarri in 2020. He organized around 540 charity programmes such as distribution of blankets, blood donation camps and medical check-ups. He conquered Covid-19 by undergoing treatment for three months. He had distributed essentials to laborers during lockdown.

