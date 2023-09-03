Telangana: 71 teachers selected for Best Teachers Award

Of the total, 56 are professors and teachers at different universities and government degree colleges, four government junior colleges' principals, seven government junior lecturers and four teachers from the government polytechnic colleges.

07:29 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Hyderabad: As many as 71 teachers from different universities, degree, intermediate and polytechnic colleges have been selected by the government for the State Award to Best Teachers 2023.

The awards will be presented on the occasion of Teachers’ Day celebrations, which will be held at Ravindra Bharathi on September 5.