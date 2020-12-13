Telangana, a role model for other states in the country

TRS govt, which completed two years of its second term, continues to be trendsetter in introducing novel initiatives

Hyderabad: The TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao which completed two years of its second term on Saturday has not just sustained the agenda of development of Telangana from the first term but also came up with a host of welfare initiatives that touched the lives of people from all sections of society.

The overall growth of the State which saw revolutionary progress in the field of agriculture while keeping focus on attracting foreign investors for setting up industries also remained on course to further propel Hyderabad on the global chart. As peace continued to prevail with efficient handling of law and order, Telangana has turned into a beehive of activity on all fronts of the welfare of citizens. If infrastructure grew like never before, cities and towns were ensured with enhanced basic amenities from the uninterrupted supply of power and drinking water.

Agriculture and farmers welfare

Rythu Bandhu crop assistance increased from Rs 8,000 per acre to Rs 10,000 per acre from 2019 rainy season. 56 lakh farmers benefit; Rs 12,000 crore being spent on the scheme every year

Rythu Bima continued despite increase in premium from Rs 2,271 to Rs 3,556. About 32.73 lakh farmers benefit from the scheme which incurs an expenditure of Rs 1,164 crore per year. 31,654 families got Rs 5 lakh each

Loan waiver for less than 1 lakh loans for the second time. In the first phase, 5.88 lakh loans, which are below Rs 25,000, were waived. Rs 1,210 crore spent

On June 21, 2019, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated the Kaleswaram project aimed at making Telangana fertile, providing water for irrigation, drinking water and industrial purposes

80 lakh acres getting irrigation water from the project, 3,688 tanks filled and 15 lakh acres are being cultivated under the tanks

For the first time, under Kaleswaram Project, Godavari waters reached to last ayucut in Suryapet district

From Jan 2018, 25 lakh agriculture pumpsets given free, quality 24×7 power supply

With 24-hour free power supply, cultivation increased to 1.25 crore acres in the State

During the Covid-19 epidemic, dairy farmer loan limit has been increased from Rs 1.6 lakh to Rs 3 lakh

3 lakh farmers given Kisan Credit Cards

The government purchased whole agricultural produce at MSP for the benefit of farmers

Paddy purchased from farmers at their fields through 6,408 centres. In 2019-20, about 1.12 crore tonnes is procured. In the last six years, purchases increased by 367 per cent.

Paddy procurement per cent from the State by the FCI is 63 per cent, Telangana is the only State in country which is purchasing the entire paddy grown by farmers

Rs 256 crore dues on farmers’ interest-free loans paid by July 5, 2019

Land registration through Sada Bainamas given up to October 31, 2020, in all the municipalities and corporations.

Chief Minister launched Dharani portal on October 29 at Mudu Chintalapalli village in Medchal district

Tahsildars given the responsibility of registering agriculture lands

Rythu Vedikas constructed in 2,604 clusters in the State

Civil Supplies Department

During Covid pandemic, each person given Rs 12 kg rice per month for four months, 2 kg red gram for three months, 10 kg of ration rice for four months

In April and May 2020, each family given Rs 1,500 cash assistance

Through ration portability, facility is given to ration cardholder to draw ration from anywhere in the State

Taking inspiration from Telangana, the Centre introduced one-nation, one-ration card policy.

Panchayat Raj Department

New Panchayat Raj Act 2018 implemented successfully and effectively

9,355 new Panchayat Secretaries appointed

9,355 new Panchayat Secretaries appointed Palle Pragathi Programme held from September 6, 2019 for 15 days. Sanitation, works related to power supply, demolition of dilapidated structures, construction of Vaikunta Dhamams, dumping yards, setting up of nurseries in every village, Haritha Haram action plan and other works taken up during the period

Two new districts — Mulugu and Narayanpet — were formed taking the total number of districts to 33

30 new revenue divisions formed in addition to the existing 44

Village sanitation workers salaries increased from less than Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,500 per month.

Local Bodies and Municipalities

New Municipal Act came into being from 19 July 2019

Seven new Municipal Corporations formed making the total municipal corporations to 13

76 new municipalities formed

76 new municipalities formed Pattana Pragathi programme organised from February 24

Mission Bhagiratha: Under the project, pure and safe drinking water is supplied to 95 per cent of houses in the State

