Telangana: Abandoned newborn partially eaten by stray dogs on MGM hospital premises in Warangal

In yet another incident, a newborn was found eaten by dogs on the MGM hospital premises. Its not known whether the infant was alive or dead when stray dogs attacked it. The incident caused a stir as several instances of dog attacks have been reported all over the city
The police personnel posted at the hospital found stray dogs eating the newborn at a secluded place in the hospital premises and chased away the canines. It was not clear whether the baby was alive or dead and how it came to be in that spot. Since the dogs had eaten the lower part of the body, it has become difficult to identify whether the child was a baby boy or a girl.
Matwada police on receiving information shifted the mutilated baby to the MGM Hospital for postmortem. The police are examining the CCTV footage of the hospital and investigating whether someone abandoned the newborn at the hospital.