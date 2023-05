Telangana: Actor Prabhas donates Rs 10 lakh to Bhadradri temple

The actor’s family members have handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the temple executive officer L Rama Devi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:13 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Film actor Prabhas’s family members handing over a cash cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the temple executive officer L Rama Devi at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem on Saturday.

Khammam: Telugu film actor UV Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju popularly called as Prabhas has donated Rs 10 lakh to Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in the district.

